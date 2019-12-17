Now daily: Air Seychelles to increase flights to India this summer

The six-weekly service is currently being operated by the airline's new Airbus A320neo aircraft. (Air Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Air Seychelles will increase the frequency of flights to India during the peak summer months next year, providing holidaymakers and business travellers more choice.

The airline's chief executive, Remco Althuis, said Air Seychelles remains committed to providing choice and unparalleled service to both its passengers as well as cargo suppliers to and from India.

Launched as a three-per-week service in December 2014, to date the Seychelles' flag carrier operates six weekly flights to India's financial capital. This will increase to daily flights next year.

Althuis said the increase to a daily connection is "proof of our commitment to further support our network growth plans."

The statement was made during an event held in Mumbai to celebrate five years of non-stop service between India and Seychelles.

An event to celebrate five years of non-stop service between Seychelles and India was held in Mumbai. (Air Seychelles) Photo License: CC-BY

The chief executive added that "marking five years of successful operations between Seychelles and Mumbai is definitely a proud moment for Air Seychelles."

Between December 2014 until November 2019, Air Seychelles has carried over half a million passengers between Mumbai and Seychelles. The six-weekly service is currently being operated by the airline's new Airbus A320neo aircraft consisting of 12 business class seats and 156 in economy class.

Seychelles' national airline, established in 1978, celebrated one year of a successful codeshare partnership with India's flag carrier, Air India, on December 14.

Althuis said the continuous support received throughout the one year of alliance has enabled both airlines to increase inbound and outbound tourism across their network.

The national carrier of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, offers international flights to Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Mauritius, Mumbai, Tel Aviv and seasonally to Madagascar.