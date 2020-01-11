Wimbledon or French Open in 2020? Teen Seychellois tennis player focused on advancing career

(Seychelles News Agency) - Qualifying for the Junior Grand Slam tennis tournaments is Seychellois player Damien Laporte's 2020 goal.

In order to find himself on the grounds of Wimbledon or the French Open, the 17-year-old told SNA that he will be playing a lot of tournaments in the beginning of the year to gain as many qualifying points as possible.

Laporte, who was on a short holiday in Seychelles in December, is a member of the Academia Sánchez-Casal, an internationally known high-performance training centre in Barcelona, Spain.

The Seychellois tennis player said 2019 was a successful year.

"My biggest achievement this year was winning my first ITF (International Tennis Federation) singles title. I was very happy as I finally made my breakthrough in the singles discipline since I had won three ITF doubles titles previously," he said.