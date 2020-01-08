North Island resort in Seychelles joins Marriott's Luxury Collection

(Seychelles News Agency) - The North Island Resort in Seychelles has joined Marriott's Luxury Collection as the brand's first private island destination.

Through a franchise agreement announced early last year, North Island became part of Marriott International's Luxury Collection brand portfolio in December and will operate as North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort.

The operational responsibility of the resort will remain with ASmallWorld Hotel Collection -- the world's leading travel and lifestyle community.

According to the Marriott International news center, the Luxury Collection brand unveiled the debut of North Island as the first private island destination in December.

"North Island has always skillfully combined a sustainable and environmentally conscious management philosophy with the ambition to provide a truly immersive, barefoot-luxury experience. Whilst maintaining our identity and ethos, our work with The Luxury Collection will allow us to maximise our awareness in our continued efforts in pioneering sustainable luxury travel," Jan Luescher, the chief executive of ASmallWorld, said.

North Island is a luxury private resort located 27 kilometres north-west of Mahe, the main island of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. It is an exclusive eco-tourism resort accessible only by helicopter and regularly patronised by the rich and famous. The island welcomed Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Victoria and David Beckham, for their honeymoons.

(www.north-island.com) Photo Licence: All Rights Reserved

The resort features 11 private guest villas offering each guest an unparalleled sense of exclusivity and luxury. The island also houses a lounge, dining room and library, health spa and gym, an infinity pool and a sunset bar and restaurant located away on the western side of the island.

"The resort is one of the most rare and luxurious destinations in the world, making it a natural fit for The Luxury Collection and our global explorers who seek authentic experiences and connections to both pristine nature and elevated personalization," said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader of the Luxury Collection.

Since its opening in 1997, North Island has been recognised as a sustainable tourism destination.

Ingham added that "this is the first private island within The Luxury Collection portfolio, and we're delighted to be expanding our footprint of captivating destinations with storied pasts and protected futures."

Marriott International's Luxury Collection is an American multinational diversified hospitality company that manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities.