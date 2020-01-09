7 reasons why Seychelles should be your No. 1 destination in 2020

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles – 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean -- is a dream destination. The islands are famous for their crystal clear waters, powdery white sandy beaches, pristine green environment, and diverse but yet unique biodiversity. It's often referred to as paradise on earth.

Are you thinking of taking an exotic vacation in 2020? SNA provides you with seven reasons why the island nation should be your number one destination this year.

1. Condé Nast Traveler readers name Seychelles as a top 5 island destination

The islands were voted amongst the five best islands by readers of the magazine Condé Nast Traveler in January last year.

Seychelles came fourth after the Maldives, Mauritius and the Galapagos Islands. Zanzibar came out fifth on the list.

The islands were chosen through a reader’s choice awards survey where readers of Condé Nast Traveler had to choose 30 best islands outside the United States for 2018.

(Gerard Larose, Seychelles Tourism Board) Photo License: CC-BY

2. Seychelles islands amongst world’s best sailing destinations, CNN says

Seychelles was amongst the world’s best sailing destinations, CNN said last March. The island nation is the only destination in Africa and the Indian Ocean region to make the list.

The American news channel CNN published photos of the world’s best sailing destinations and these included Greece, Italy, the Bahamas, Thailand, and Australia's Whitsundays.

(Salifa Karapetyan, Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

3. Described as ‘paradise,’ Félicité Island wins sustainable destination award

Félicité Island was named the second-most sustainable destination in the Best of Africa category at the 2019 Top 100 destination awards.

The island, which is home to the Six Senses Zil Pasyon luxury resort, opened in 2016. It received the award last year from the Green Destinations -- a non-profit foundation for sustainable tourism.

(Six Senses Zil Pasyon) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

4. Luxury eco-conscious hotel is named best for destination weddings in Africa

Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa was in April named the ‘Best Destination Wedding Property in Africa’ for 2018.

The announcement was made at the Destination Wedding Planners congress -- an exclusive conference that is focused on luxury destination weddings -- at Atlantis, The Palm Hotel in Dubai.

Hilton Seychelles Labriz is a luxury resort with 111 private villas located on Silhouette, the third-biggest island of Seychelles. In 2018 more than 200 couples said “I do!” at the resort.

(Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

5. Fregate Island makes CNN Travel's Top 10 most beautiful islands

Fregate Island made it to CNN Travel's list of the Top Ten most beautiful islands in the world.

CNN Travel in October described the privately-owned island as “lapped by the Indian Ocean in a dozen hues, Fregate is a taste of Seychelles at their dreamiest.”

“Wild landscapes still thrive on the private island, which is a haven from Seychelles' more developed shores. Giant Aldabra tortoises saunter through the understory here, while two species of sea turtles crawl ashore to lay their eggs,” said the article.

(Fregate Island Private) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

6. Anse Source D’Argent and Anse Lazio ranked near the top on 50 best beaches list

Anse Source D’Argent and Anse Lazio of Seychelles' third- and second-most populated islands of La Digue and Praslin have been voted eighth and fifteenth on the World’s Top 50 best beaches.

Shipwreck beach of Zakynthos in Greece and Whitehaven beach in Australia were ranked first and second on the list.

The beaches were judged for their sheer untouched beauty, remoteness, sand, and water quality, annual days of sunshine as well as average annual temperature.

(Gerard Larose, Seychelles Tourism Board) Photo License: CC-BY

7. Destination of the year: Arabs bestow Seychelles' latest award

As 2019 came to an end the Seychelles islands were once again bestowed with another welcome award: ‘Destination of the Year’.

The award was announced during the KSA Arabian Business Awards at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event was organised by the Arabian Business -- one of the most prominent business magazines in the region.