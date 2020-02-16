New Japanese clinic offering acupuncture opens in Seychelles

(Seychelles News Agency) - A newly opened Japanese clinic in Seychelles offers its clients alternatives to deal with various body aches and beauty needs through acupuncture and medical massage.

Atsushi Medical Boardwalk, which opened its doors to the public last week, offers its clients five services - acupuncture treatments, beauty acupuncture, medical massage, training and conditioning, and posture treatment.

The acupuncturist and owner of the clinic, Atsushi Suzuki, has previously worked in Seychelles for a private clinic, offering the same service. When his contract came to an end, Suzuki decided to open his own clinic in the island nation.

"It has always been my dream to have my own clinic, be it in Japan or another country. I felt that local patients need my technique because there aren't enough options in the country. People are always going to the hospital where they only have a physiotherapist and are given medications," Suzuki told SNA.

Atsushi Suzuki who studied in Japan previously worked for a private clinic. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

The acupuncturist, who did his studies in Japan, said that following a 20-minute consultation with a potential client, which cost $7, he finds himself in a better position to understand which course of treatment will best fit the patient.

Suzuki outlined that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has established a 43 list of conditions that can be treated with acupuncture.

These include upper-respiratory tract diseases, respiratory diseases, eye and oral disease, disease of the digestive system, illnesses of the nerve, muscle and bone.

"I have had patients come in with numbness, shoulder pain, lower back pain after pregnancy as well as infertility," said Suzuki.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "acupuncture involves the insertion of very thin needles through your skin at strategic points on your body, most commonly used to treat pain."

During an acupuncture treatment, Suzuki uses disposable acupuncture needles, which are applied to the over 350 acupuncture points found on the body.

The acu points, as they are called, are related to internal organs, nerves, muscles and autonomic nerve system.

Suzuki said that acupuncture has three main effects – "it is a natural pain killer, anti-inflammatory and improves blood circulation."

"When we insert the needle on any point, the brain understands where the problem is. It sends hormones to the spot to reduce the pain. In the case of it being anti-inflammatory the insertion of the needle opens receptors that can catch the inbound hormones," explained Suzuki.

The small clinic is located in room 35 on the second floor of the Ste Claire Complex in the capital city of Victoria. (Salifa Karapetyan, Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

According to him the change in colour around the insertion means that there is better blood circulation in the area. Suzuki added: "Through beauty acupuncture, these effects are used to treat conditions seen on the face."

"Beauty acupuncture is an effective treatment for spots, wrinkles, saggy and dark circles under the eyes as well as pimples. It works great to lift the face." The doctor added, "in the case of pimples several treatments are needed before the condition is improved."

The medical massage offered at the clinic is an alternative way to alleviate patients of their pains and discomfort, without the use of needles. It focuses on reducing inflammation, pain, stiffness, improving circulation as well as flexibility.

Through training and conditioning, Suzuki works with his patient to improve and strengthen one's physical performance. This can be helpful for athletes who have had an injury or preparing for a competition.

Treatments at the clinic start as low as $26 for a 30-minute massage or 1-hour training and conditioning session. Packages are also on offer.

The small clinic is located in room 35 on the second floor of the Ste Claire Complex in the capital city of Victoria. To set an appointment one can call or WhatsApp Suzuki on +248 2501348 or visit his clinic which is open Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm.

The doctor works on Sundays as well though only on appointments and offers in-house treatments for patients who are house bound.