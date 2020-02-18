US scientist congratulates Seychelles for protecting 30 pct of marine area 10 years early

Faure and Earle in the filming when the crew was at Anse Takamaka beach on Praslin, last Saturday. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The fact that Seychelles has designated 30 percent of its marine areas as protected long before its 2030 deadline is an example that other nations should follow, an American marine biologist said Tuesday.

"Now there is this global movement to say we have to protect at least 30 percent of the ocean, where many are saying by 2030. It is 10 years away but here in Seychelles you are already there. That is real leadership, and other nations should listen up," Sylvia Earle told reporters after paying a courtesy call on President Danny Faure.

Through its Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) initiative, Seychelles has dedicated 30 percent of its ocean territory to protection. The initiative is aimed at supporting the island nation's sustainable and long-term use and health of the waters throughout its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and territorial sea.

The plan led by the government with public participation is an integrated, multi-sector approach to address climate change adaptation, marine protection and support the Blue Economy roadmap and other national strategies.

Earle, who is also an explorer, author and lecturer, added that she is inspired by the meetings that she had with Faure.

"If we fail to take care of the ocean there is no economy, there is no life. That is fundamental to looking at what the blue economy means. It is not just about how we take more from the ocean. It is how we respect what the ocean gives to us and finding a place for ourselves within the natural systems," she said.

Earle is in Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, filming part of a BBC programme which focuses on the current state of the ocean and the latest global research investigating what can be done to protect it.

Faure took part in the filming when the crew was at Anse Takamaka beach on Praslin, last Saturday. During filming Faure explained how Seychelles was able to achieve 30 percent ocean protection 10 years ahead of global targets. He also outlined the phases that the project went through.

The BBC programme in partnership with Rolex is about the current state of the ocean and the latest global research investigating what can be done to protect it. The filming in the Seychelles will form part of the end sequence of the film which will celebrate countries and people already taking huge steps in the right direction.