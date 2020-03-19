4 women in Seychelles who helped advance gender parity in politics

March is the month when women’s achievements are celebrated and recognised. This week SNA looks at Seychellois women and politics.

At one point the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) ranked Seychelles the fifth-highest country in the world in terms of women in its parliament, with a representation of 44 percent.

SNA presents four Seychellois women who left their marks on the political scene of Seychelles – 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean.

Hilda Stevenson-Delhomme - first Seychellois female politician

Born on March 8, 1912, the politician was elected as one of the members of the Legislative Council in 1948 and in 1953. She formed her own political party -- “Parti Seselwa”. Stevenson-Delhomme became Seychelles’ first female parliamentarian following her appointment as member of the National Assembly in 1967. Stevenson-Delhomme died in 2001 aged 89.