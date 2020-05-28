4 interesting facts about Seychelles' Venn Town, island's first school

On March 20, 1876, Venn’s Town, the first educational institution for the children of liberated slaves, was officially opened in Seychelles. Located up the hills at Sans Soucis in the north-west of the main island of Mahe, it was established by the Christian Missionary Society and named after Henry Venn - an Anglican evangelist. The institution closed in 1889.

This week, SNA brings you 4 interesting facts about Venn’s Town, also known as the Mission, and considered as the foundation of formal education in Seychelles.

The spectacular views of the islands

Located southwest of the Morne Seychellois national park, the Mission Ruins of Venn’s Town is a place of unique historical, cultural, aesthetic and ecological value. The area offers breathtaking views of the inner islands and the bay, which can be seen at a popular viewing lodge. The lodge which was opened on March 20, 1972, when Queen Elizabeth II visited the site, 96 years after it was opened.