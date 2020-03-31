Seychelles and COVID-19: 2 new positive cases confirmed, brings total to 10

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 10, the Department of Health said on Monday.

Two Seychellois residents who were in quarantine at the Beau Vallon quarantine facility tested positive for COVID-19. They both were showing symptoms earlier in the day and were transferred to the Isolation Centre at Family Hospital in Perseverance for treatment.

The two individuals travelled to Seychelles on separate flights, the first arrived on March 26 on British Airways and the second arrived from the United Kingdom on the Ethiopian Airline on March 29.

Following these results, the Department of Health is making appropriate follow up and conducting contact tracing.