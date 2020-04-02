Seychelles and COVID-19: 8 measures taken by the island nation to protect its people

COVID-19 has swept across the globe, forcing governments to shut down travel and order citizens to stay at home to try to keep the spread from growing larger. Already there are more than 700,000 confirmed cases with more than 33,000 deaths globally from the infectious disease.

Seychelles – 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean – recorded its first case on March 12, and to date, there are ten confirmed cases. SNA brings you 8 measures taken by the island nation to try to keep the COVID numbers as low as possible in Seychelles.

Travel ban to China and on Chinese nationals

The outbreak of the COVID-19 had its source in the province of Wuhan in China. As the epidemic quickly spread, China started to close its borders. The world responded with travel bans to China.

Seychelles took the decision not to allow Seychellois to travel to China to except for returning Chinese residents on January 29. This was after the local authority had released a travel advisory banning Chinese nationals from entering the islands.