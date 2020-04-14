Health commissioner in Seychelles urges the public to continue to respect COVID-19 health measures

Gedeon said that despite no new cases, people still have to observe the restrictions of movement in place and practice social distancing. (Rassin Vannier)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The health commissioner in Seychelles is urging the public to respect health measures put in place and cooperate with law enforcement officers even as the number of COVID-19 cases is holding steady at 11.

"The last case was detected nine days ago - the 11th case. Since then we have been carrying out active contact tracing and have done over 400 rapid tests on close contacts of the patients," Jude Gedeon, the Public Health Commissioner, told a press conference on Tuesday.

Gedeon added that Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests used to confirm if a person is infected have been carried out on many people who had symptoms similar to COVID-19 symptoms while surveillance continues.

The chief executive of the Health Care Agency, Danny Louange, said that "at the moment there are still 10 people in the isolation centre. There are three people undergoing tests. Under quarantine, there are 65 people at Beau Vallon Bay and then eight at the coast guard facility. There is no one under home quarantine."

Responding to a question on trips that Air Seychelles is making to South Africa and Abu Dhabi, Gedeon said that the national airline is making cargo trips, mostly to bring in medicine and necessary medical equipment.

"Air Seychelles can carry out cargo trips and they go with a minimal crew number plus a public health officer to make sure that procedures are followed. When they go to South Africa or Abu Dhabi, cargos are loaded onto the plane. They do not get off the plane except for the engineer who goes to inspect the plane. They do not get physical contact with people on the ground," said Gedeon.

The public health commissioner added that Air Seychelles does not have the right to embark any passengers and that those making the trip have been trained on how to use PPEs (personal protective equipment) and are equipped.

He said that private jets that are currently in Seychelles can leave at any time but will not be allowed back into the country unless they are carrying cargos. No passenger will be allowed into the country.

Gedeon said that despite no new cases, people still have to observe the restrictions of movement in place and practice social distancing.

A prohibition order on the movement of people in Seychelles came into force last Thursday for 21 days, with exceptions for workers in essential services.