President of Seychelles: Roads to be closed after 7 pm to help fight spread of COVID-19

(Seychelles News Agency) - Only the police with the support of the army will be allowed on the road after 7 p.m. as of this weekend as Seychelles puts in place further measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, President Danny Faure announced in a national address on Tuesday.

Faure's announcement came after a meeting with the Law Enforcement Committee and consultation with the Public Health Commissioner, Jude Gedeon.

"We see that people are still moving around at night, which poses a grave danger to public health. So, in line with the law that is in force regarding the Public Health Emergency, there is a need to put in place two additional measures," he said.

"Tonight, I would like to announce that from Friday 17 April, we will have further restrictions on the movement of people from 7 p.m. in the evening until 6 a.m. in the morning. This measure will stay in place until 29 April," said Faure.

The second new measure coming in to force this weekend is that all shops will close from 6 p.m. in the evening until 6.30 a.m. the next morning.

Calling on the population to respect the law entering in force this Friday, Faure said the plan is simple and that "we can stop the spread by staying at home and reducing contact. Now is the time to act. If we all act responsibly and cooperate fully, we will break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 in Seychelles and we will be able to regain some elements of pre-pandemic life."

He said that the two weeks ahead are critical and asked "each of us to extend our maximum cooperation. Everyone outside essential services should stay at home and stop all interactions with those outside your household. Obey the rules. Follow guidance from the Department of Health carefully."

The head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, said that although there are no new positive cases of COVID-19 in the island nation "we cannot afford complacency. This is why we must continue to respect measures from the Department of Health. We all have a role to play."

Among the 11 positive cases of COVID-19 in Seychelles two have been cured having consistently tested negative on several occasions. Three others have tested negative for the first time and are awaiting additional negative tests before being declared cured. The Dutch male is recovering and is also waiting for his additional COVID-19 tests.

"I know that young people at home want to return to school, they want to see their friends. I know that employees want to return to work. I know that businesses want to reopen. In other words, we all want life to return to normal. For us to go back to normal, it is crucial that we each play our role to help break the chain of community transmission. Your actions will be critical to our collective ability to stop the spread of COVID-19," he said.

Faure thanked all Seychellois citizens who have taken their responsibility seriously and who have observed and followed all of the measures and advice from the Department of Health.

He also thanked all health workers, volunteers, and all others for their exceptional work and their family, loved ones and those who are caring for them during this difficult time.

Faure concluded in saying, "Let us stay well-informed. Let us stay calm. Let us stay united. For our own well-being and the well-being of our country. May God continue to bless our Seychelles and protect our people."