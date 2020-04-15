Seychelles receives 4 tonnes of medicines from India for fight against COVID-19

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles received the first consignment of four tonnes of medicine from India to be used in the fight against COVID-19. The consignment arrived on Wednesday afternoon onboard a chartered Air India flight from New Delhi.

Based on a request from the Seychelles' government, the consignment consists of hydroxychloroquine and other medicines to be used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug being used by some doctors to treat COVID-19 patients, though clinical trials have yet to be carried out on the use of the medicine for COVID-19. Some doctors report positive responses in patients, but the World Health Organisation last month cautioned that the drug remains unproven.

In a press communique, the High Commission of India in Seychelles said, "Hydroxychloroquine tablets, exports of which are otherwise restricted, are being provided as a special exemption to Seychelles. Health authorities worldwide have recommended hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients with positive outcomes."

According to an article on The Print, the donation is part of medical exports – as both humanitarian aids and commercial sales – being made to over 20 countries to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The medicines will be sent in batches to these countries over a certain period of time based on when the order was placed by them and emergency situations in certain countries," the article reads.

The consignment was collected from the airport by local army officers and will be officially handed over to Seychelles Department of Health by the Indian High Commissioner on a later date, yet to be announced.

On March 25, Seychelles received a two-tonne consignment worth of donations from the China-based Jack Ma Foundation consisting of medical testing kits and medicine as part of humanitarian aid to help fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

On the same day, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated a consignment of 11 tonnes of medical supplies to the island nation. This included coveralls, isolation gowns, gloves, hand sanitizers, masks and other medical items.

From Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, the chartered flight with more donations will next land in Mauritius.