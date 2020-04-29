U.S. donates masks and face shields to assist health professionals in Seychelles

The protective equipment included 2,900 KN95 masks and 200 face shields arrived in the island nation on an Air Seychelles flight. (Air Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The United States has donated a consignment of medical equipment to the Seychelles' Department of Health to assist professionals who are on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Embassy in Mauritius said on Tuesday.

The protective equipment included 2,900 KN95 masks and 200 face shields which were sourced by Eco Service Mauritius and arrived in the island nation on an Air Seychelles flight.

The KN95 face masks are made in China and similar to the U.S-made N95. They are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face.

"The United States provides aid for altruistic reasons, because we believe it's the right thing to do. We also do it because pandemics don't respect national borders. If we can help countries contain outbreaks, we'll save lives abroad and at home in the United States," said U.S Ambassador to Mauritius and Seychelles, David Reimer.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the chief executive of the Health Care Agency, Danny Louange said, "We salute the sponsors who came forward to provide assistance. One day we will announce all the sponsors and how they contributed."

The donation was made possible through coordination with the public and private sectors with the logistical support from M&C Aviation Mauritius and Service de Demenagement International Mauritius.

Reimer added that "this donation is another example of the deepening cooperation between the United States and the Seychelles."

The United States has a strong maritime security partnership with Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and this donation is part of AFRICOM's humanitarian assistance to reduce human suffering and provide essential services to vulnerable populations.

Although Seychelles has had 11 positive cases of COVID-19, to date there are only five patients at the isolation centre in the family hospital at Perseverance and four people in the quarantine facility at Beau Vallon Bay.