5 ways kids have been keeping busy during COVID home confinement

Self-isolation and home confinement may be the most challenging change that people have had to cope with during COVID-19. And for children, this can be especially hard.



In Seychelles, all schools – state and private - closed right after the first case was confirmed in mid-March. With the reopening of schools now scheduled for May 18, SNA present five things kids have been doing to keep busy during home confinement.



Keeping up with lessons

Though students have been at home for two months, these times were not to be confused with school holidays. Schools made special provision for learning to take place at home with lessons being offered online as well as being broadcast on national media. In some cases, teachers created a WhatsApp group to better interact with students and parents. So go on kids: back to you maths worksheets!