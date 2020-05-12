India delivers COVID-19 material as China donates gloves, masks to Seychelles

The health department received medical supplies from the Chinese embassy to Seychelles last Friday. (Chinese embassy)

(Seychelles News Agency) - An Indian naval ship was deployed on Sunday to deliver consignments of COVID-19 related essential medicines to Seychelles and other countries in the region, according to an Indian news service.

Separately, the Chinese embassy in Seychelles has donated thousands of masks and gloves to help against COVID-19.

The Indian vessel is also carrying two medical assistance teams and essential food items. The medical teams are destined for Mauritius and Comoros to help the governments deal with COVID-19 and dengue fever. The Maldives will receive about 600 tonnes of food items.

"In line with its time-tested role as the first responder in the region, India has already supported the efforts of the governments of Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Seychelles by providing them consignments of Covid-19 related essential medicines," India's public service broadcaster wrote.

Mauritius will also receive a consignment of Ayurvedic medicines whereas Madagascar and Comoros will get Hydroxychloroquine tablets.

Seychelles received a batch of Hydroxychloroquine - an anti-malarial drug being used by some doctors to treat COVID-19 patients – from India in mid-April, along with other medicines.

The consignment is part of the Indian government's 'Mission Sagar' initiative, inspired by the Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Seychelles has also received donations of medical supplies from different organisations and countries such as the Jack Ma Foundation, UAE and the United States among others.

Last Friday, the health department received medical supplies from the Chinese embassy to Seychelles which will further support the country's fights against COVID-19.

The donation consisted of protective gears which included 20,000 masks, 10,000 gloves, 2,040 medical isolation eye patches, 710 sterilised protective suits and 700 shoe covers.

The Chinese embassy to Seychelles expressed its hope "that this batch of medical supplies could make its own contribution to the final victory against the pandemic in Seychelles."

The Chinese ambassador to Seychelles, Guo Wei, said that it is through unity and cooperation that countries will overcome the difficulties and face the virus that knows no border.

"We have full confidence in Seychelles and we sincerely hope that Seychelles could step out of the shadows of the pandemic and unfold its radiance and beauty as a tourist paradise before the rest of the world in the early future," said the ambassador.

Resonating the words of Seychelles' public health commissioner, Jude Gedeon, the embassy outlined that even though remarkable progress has been made, "it is not the time to relax, precaution must still be taken to against this invisible enemy."