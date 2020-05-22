Seychellois artists participating in concert live-streamed on Facebook

The Mayor of Victoria, David Andre, is participating with two of his original songs. ( Metis Sesel/Facebook )

(Seychelles News Agency) - Around 30 renowned artists from the Indian Ocean will participate in a concert live-streamed on Facebook on Friday.

Dubbed the Grand Concert de l'Ocean Indien (Great Concert of the Indian Ocean), the performance will be streamed live at 8.30 p.m. through the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) Facebook page.

The concert is being organised by Réunion la 1ère in partnership with Mayotte la 1ère and ARTOI, which regroups radio and television production in the Indian Ocean.

Artists from each country will play for the children of their respective island. For Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, the artists will play for the National Council for Children.

Seychellois artist Isham Rath, a participant in the concert, told SNA on Wednesday that this is a good opportunity for artists "to use their art to bring the Indian Ocean as one and to uplift the spirit of our children in this time."

"The songs I will sing aim at giving people and children that will be listening to a bit of positivity, laughter and emotion in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. It will also help us to stay positive," said the 24-year-old.

Rath added that "it's a time to not give up and to think how we can use this situation to be creative. Out of bad situations and despair comes incredible art, no matter what form that may be."

The four-hour show will include 30 artists from all over the Indian Ocean including Reunion, Mayotte, Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Rodrigues, and Seychelles. Artists will perform the different genre of music distinctive to their islands from maloya to sega, and dancehall among others.

Upon being chosen for the concert, Seychellois artist Mina Telemaque, who is known as Mia, said, "I was humbled when my manager told me that we are participating in this concert. During the Covid-19 confinement we want those who are at home to stay home and also wish strength on you who is working," she said.

"Though here in Seychelles we are trying to get our normal lives back on track some of our neighbours are still under confinement," Mia added.

The Mayor of Victoria, David Andre, is participating with two of his original songs -- 'Mon Anvi Sant Pour Ou' (I want to sing for you) and 'Sant Avek Mon' (sing with me).

"Why these two songs? I am singing them to thank those that love my songs and for the public health staff at the frontline fighting the virus," Andre told SNA.

Andre said that "there again as the Mayor of Victoria I am singing to bring solidarity between artists of neighbouring islands. In this difficult period where the world is being swept by a pandemic, art and culture are the things that unify people the most."

"I would like people to give their comments after watching the concert. I hope that these types of initiatives do not stop here. I believe that the way Seychelles has managed the pandemic, we have a lesson to teach other bigger countries," said Andre.