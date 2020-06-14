A jeweller in Seychelles blends island treasures with Italian quality

Mileti designs models which are then made in Italy and final assembly is done here in Seychelles. (Salifa Magnan, Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - World Environment Day, commemorated on June 5, is a United Nations day to create awareness and encourage the world to take action and protect the environment.

Seychelles -115 islands in the western Indian Ocean - is renowned as a champion and world leader in environmental conservation. Its unique but yet diverse flora and fauna is the inspiration for many creations including visual artworks, songs and poems.

One entrepreneur in Seychelles echoes the beauty of the plants and animals of the island nation through her line of jewellery – Seychelles Jewels.

SNA caught up with Linda Mileti, owner of an Italian fashion boutique – Stile Italiano – who has for the last couple of years ventured into jewellery, a line developed around the coco de mer - the world's largest nut, endemic to the islands.

SNA: Tell us a little bit about yourself.

LM: Although I was born in Italy I am a Seychellois citizen, my family and I came back to live here about 10 years ago. I decided to make the islands my home as I really love this amazing nation! I am the owner of the retail shop Stile Italiano located in the heart of Victoria – the capital city. And for the past 9 years, I have passionately brought Italian fashion - including clothes, footwear and accessories including perfumes for both men and women – closer to the Seychellois people.

Mileti has created a new and exclusive line for Seychelles fusing Seychellois and Italian fashion. (Salifa Magnan, Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY



SNA: How did the line of jewellery come about?

LM: The concept and the base of this jewellery line is the fusion of the two worlds I love: Seychelles and Italian fashion. From this background came the idea of creating a new and exclusive line for Seychelles: coming from trending jewellery and inserting Seychelles symbolism, to combine the islands, fashion and tradition.



SNA: I see a lot of coco de mer in your creations. Almost all pieces feature the nut. Is it the star of the line of jewellery?

LM: I use many symbols that represent Seychelles, from tropical flowers to starfish, turtles to palms, but surely the coco de mer is a Seychellois emblem! I have chosen to use the most trending material: high-quality stainless steel from Italy. This allows us to create beautiful and long-lasting jewels while remaining at an affordable price! We are trying to mix the most important symbols of Seychelles with trendy stainless steel jewellery. So our collection tries to be fashionable and characteristic at the same time.



SNA: What are the different types of jewellery made?

LM: For women, we offer earrings, bracelets, necklaces as well as rings. For men, bracelets and necklaces. In addition to this, we also have a line of keychains. I design models, which are then made in Italy, and final assembly is done here in Seychelles.

Miletti said although there are many symbols that represent Seychelles, the coco de mer is a Seychellois emblem. (Salifa Magnan, Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY



SNA: Where are these sold at and at what is the price they are being sold at?

LM: Apart from the STC Gift Shop at the STC hypermarket at Bois de Rose, many souvenir and curio shops on the three main islands of Mahe, Praslin and La Digue sell our collection. As the supplier, I do not dictate how these shops sell the product as the retail price is chosen by the seller, although the most affordable models range from about $6 to the more expensive ones being sold at $26.