South Africa's virus cases jump by 10,000 in five days

A City of Tshwane Health official looks on as she conducts a screening exercise on a taxi operator before testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria Central Business District, on June 11, 2020. (Phill Magakoe / AFP)

(AFP) - South Africa's confirmed coronavirus infections have jumped by more than 10,000 in five days to 61,927 on Friday, official statistics showed.

Positive cases stood at 50,879 on Monday, just a week after the continent's worst-hit country further eased lockdown restrictions.

South Africa accounts for nearly 25 percent of the continent's total cases, according to the World Health Organization.

The latest figures released by the health ministry showed that the virus has so far killed 1,354 people in the country since the first case was detected in March.

Most of South Africa's infections -- around two-thirds -- are found in the Western Cape province, a popular tourist destination home to the coastal city of Cape Town.

WHO said on Thursday that the pandemic was accelerating on the continent and that 10 of the 54 countries on the continent are currently driving the numbers.

© Agence France-Presse