Air India organising two flights home for Indian nationals in Seychelles

The 'Vande Bharat' mission, which is an initiative of the government of India to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world. (Indian High Commission)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Indian nationals stranded in Seychelles will be repatriated next week on two Air India flights organised by the Indian government, the High Commission said on Monday.

The scheduled repatriation flights are part of the 'Vande Bharat' mission, which is an initiative of the government of India to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The flights will take place on June 23 on AI 1912 which will leave Seychelles for Mumbai at 13:50. The second one will be on June 27 on AI 1994 from Seychelles to Chennai and will depart at 13:00.

According to the Indian High Commission in Seychelles "priority will be given to compelling cases of persons in distress, including migrant workers/labourers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with the expiry of visa, people with medical emergency/ pregnant women/elderly, those required to return to India due to death of a family member, and students."

The categories chosen for the repatriation flights are as per the standard operating procedure issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, for movement of its stranded citizens issued on May 24.

The Indian High Commission said that it has received requests from a large number of Indian nationals stranded in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

"Based on the registrations received so far, people would be accommodated on these scheduled flights. M/s Satguru Travel Agency in Seychelles has been appointed by Air India to contact the registered stranded citizens, confirm the bookings and issue the tickets. Officials from Satguru shall be contacting the registered travellers shortly for the ticket booking," added the High Commission.

Stranded Indian nationals who have not yet registered with the High Commission may do so on the following link: https://forms.gle/MmampmT8mfQhmcQo6

All passengers requesting to be on the two flights need to fill a form for undergoing mandatory quarantine and submit it to the travel agency. Passengers will also bear the cost of travel for the flight as well as for mandatory quarantine facilities on arrival in India.

The High Commission added that "it is also requested that the passengers carry masks and other protection kits before boarding the flight and also download Arogya Setu App and activate it upon landing in India. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flight."

The High Commission is urging all stranded Indian nationals in Seychelles to be patient and follow the updates on its website www.hciseychelles.gov.in and social media.