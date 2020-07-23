Chinese Embassy donates masks, thermometers for women, children in Seychelles

The donation of 18,000 medical disposable face masks and 120 infrared thermometers was made to the Ministry of Family Affairs on Wednesday. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Women and children in Seychelles can better protect themselves against COVID-19 after the Chinese Embassy donated medical supplies to the parent ministry.

The donation of 18,000 medical disposable face masks and 120 infrared thermometers was made to the Ministry of Family Affairs on Wednesday.

"The materials will protect people who fall under our ministry from the virus as we are a ministry that is directly threatened by COVID-19 due to our direct affiliation with people who are more vulnerable to illnesses," said Minister Mitcy Larue, who accepted the batch of medical supplies.

"This act of fraternity between the two countries is greatly appreciated as during this time in which we are living we do not have the financial means to ensure that all our protective needs are taken care of. The donation of China through the ambassador is greatly appreciated," she said.

The principal secretary for family affairs, Marie-Josee Bonne, told SNA that the Ministry is yet to determine how and to whom the batch of medical supplies will be allocated.

On her side, the Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles, Guo Wei, said that "women play an irreplaceable and important role in the social and economic development of Seychelles" and that "children are the future and hope of a country."

"In the face of COVID-19, Mrs Larue strives to promote the health and well-being of Seychellois women and children. We sincerely hope this donation can provide support to mothers, children and young people in Seychelles to fight against the pandemic," said Wei.

The ambassador also explained that the donation is from the First Lady of China, Peng Liyuan, who pays great attention and importance to the development of women, children as well as the vulnerable groups of the society.

"It is also a response to the initiative of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD). It is an action showing solidarity and support for women, children as well as the most vulnerable part of the community in Africa. Peng Liyuan," said Wei.

A donation of fae masks and thermometers was made to the Mayor's Office recently. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

The donation follows one made to the Mayor of Victoria, David Andre, from the city of Guangzhou of China recently. The materials received will be distributed to the local government department, retirement homes, the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development, and other private institutions.

During the handover ceremony of the face masks and thermometers, Andre said that that "since the start of the COVID-19 crisis many individuals, businesses and organisations have responded to calls made by the services of the state to support the supply of protective equipment for anyone exposed to COVID-19."

"Thanks to the twinning and cooperation agreement between Victoria and the city of Guangzhou, signed in November 2015, this agreement allows the development of exchanges between the two cities in many areas including health. I am particularly touched by this act of solidarity by the city of Guangzhou and I thank them very much," said Andre.

The Chinese embassy in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, will make another donation, this time to the Department of Health, at a later date.