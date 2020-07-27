$700,000 available for local projects supporting sustainable management and conservation in Seychelles

This year the government has announced 30 percent marine protection areas which require more marine research, community-led initiatives, and blue economy initiatives that remove pressure on the natural stock to support these sustainability efforts. (Gerard Larose)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Local initiatives and projects may be eligible for monies from a $700,000 fund to support efforts in the sustainable management and conservation of Seychelles’ marine life. The Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust (SeyCCAT) has launched its fourth call for proposals open for residents of the island nation.

“For the fourth call for proposal, we are focused on only three strategic objectives: support new and existing marine and coastal protected areas and sustainable use zones; empower the fisheries sector with robust science and knowhow to improve governance, sustainability, value and market options; and trial and nurture business models to secure the sustainable development of Seychelles’ blue economy," Angelique Pouponneau told SNA last week.

Pouponneau, who is the chief executive of SeyCCAT, added that “we have SCR12.8 million this year. This year the government of Seychelles has announced 30 percent marine protection areas and we require more marine research, community-led initiatives, and blue economy initiatives that remove pressure on the natural stock to support these sustainability efforts.”

The trust is available for Seychellois to undertake projects that have as their main purpose as the conservation or management of marine and coastal biodiversity and ecosystem-based adaptation to climate change in Seychelles. (Waywuwei/Flickr) Photo License: CC BY-ND 2.0

SeyCCAT strategically invests in ocean stakeholders to generate new learning, bold action, and sustainable blue prosperity in Seychelles – 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. The trust is available for Seychellois to undertake projects that have as their main purpose as the conservation or management of marine and coastal biodiversity and ecosystem-based adaptation to climate change in Seychelles.

SeyCCAT’s first call for proposals was in 2017, and since then there have been three calls for proposals. “We have seen continued interest in the financing opportunities offered by SeyCCAT. In 2018, we had 15 applications and in 2019, we received 49 applications, which is more than three times the number of applications received in previous years,” said the CEO.

According to Pouponneau from 2017 up to 2019, from the proceeds of both the debt-swap and the blue bond, there are 34 approved projects of a total worth of $1.5 million. The types of projects which were financed vary from marine scientific research to accelerator programmes to education about climate change and the marine environment.

Seychelles Seatizens is one such project. Its manager and founder John Neville said that “Seatizens is a fish identification website and database. It is intended to support a wide cross-section of stakeholders and enhance their understanding, appreciation, and enjoyment of the Seychelles marine environment.”

Currently, there are 388 species posted and they are listed as vulnerable, endangered or critically endangered threatened species as per the IUCN Red List. All SeyCCAT’s funded projects are expected to be aligned to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year’s call for proposal has been extended and the deadline is August, 14.

“We are keen to support Seychellois initiatives to build forward bluer in these challenges times and build resilience for the economy and our marine environment,” concluded Pouponneau. To facilitate the writing of proposals the trust has been holding workshops on the three main islands. In addition, for the first time this year, a facilitator from SeyCCAT's office is also available for one on one consultations with potential grantees.