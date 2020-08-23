New book highlights 20 most beautiful beaches in Seychelles

(Seychelles News Agency) - A new book highlighting the 20 most beautiful beaches in Seychelles is an eco-friendly guidebook by a journalist and author whose experiences in the island nation are ingrained in her childhood memories.

The work by Charlotte Pavard is printed on recycled paper, in an effort to reduce plastic waste and encourage recycling. Pavard is following in the footsteps of her father - Claude Pavard - who over the years has published several books on the beauty and uniqueness of the Seychelles islands.

“I am also a daughter of the islands, a lover of the Indian Ocean shaped by the many trips made to these regions since my childhood. I carry Seychelles in my heart, and decided to share my memories, to evoke the beaches of an archipelago that I am lucky to know well,” said Pavard.

Pavard added that the bilingual and sustainable guide "Seychelles, the 20 most beautiful beaches" aspires to seduce nature lovers and envelop thems in soothing images.

“The world is moving towards a healthy ecological conscience. In this context, I am launching my very first committed world guide served by an environmental conscience. Printed on recycled paper, this bilingual French-English book filled with practical and fun information is based on the beautiful photos of my father Claude Pavard, often aerial. On-site, you can let yourself be guided without thinking and without too much information: how to reach these beaches easily, is there a catering point, what is the best season to go there? A simple and family story, in a recycled version,” explained the author.

(Louis Toussaint) Photo License: CC-BY

A film and travel journalist, the younger Pavard is the author of numerous travel guides around the world and has been covering the Cannes Film Festival for more than 10 years. “I write articles for the Spanish and French press, I publish interviews with personalities linked to the world of cinema -- actors, producers. I have written dozens of travel guides for the French publishing house Gallimard, the GEO Guide sur les Seychelles, in particular.”

The writer explained that she has a long and special connection to the 115 islands archipelago in the western Indian Ocean. “I first came to Seychelles at the age of six months in the 'luggage' of my father, photographer Claude Pavard. He has always associated us, my sister, my mother and I with his many reports over the years in the islands, often in remote islands,” said Pavard.

Pavard recalls her numerous adventures on different islands: “The arrival at La Digue and the woodcutters from the pier, the oxcarts, the bikes to Anse Source d'Argent, the passion fruit juices at the Pirates Arms restaurant. The work of the copra at Desroches and the mountains of coconuts. We often slept under the stars in Frégate's little hut, at least that's what my memory remembers. I have fond memories of a month-long reportage in the 1980s in Farquhar. During these trips anchored and blessed in my childhood memory, I was able to get an idea of the incredible treasure that Seychelles conceals: the landscapes, its beaches.”

Pavard is following in the footsteps of her father - Claude Pavard (with President Danny Faure) - who over the years has published several books on the beauty and uniqueness of the Seychelles islands. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

The book is on sale at the Chanterelle and Antigone bookstores in the capital city of Victoria, as well as at the domestic airport and Eden island. It costs $17.