5 guidelines to help newly arriving visitors to Seychelles enjoy their (COVID-free!) stay

(Seychelles News Agency) - Given Seychelles abundant sand, sun and seq, it’s no surprise that tourism is the most important sector of Seychelles’ economy. Last year 384,204 visitors came to the 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Amidst the challenges that accompany the global COVID-19 pandemic, Seychelles has decided to relaunch tourism on Aug. 1.

Five international airlines are expected to fly to the country, bringing in visitors from permitted countries. But the Public Health Authorities has laid down strict conditions for tourists coming to the island nation.

SNA brings you five guidelines visitors have to follow to be able to come and enjoy hospitality a la Seychelles.

Application to enter Seychelles

Visitors arriving in the island nation onboard private charters or by sea must send an application for entry into Seychelles to the Public Health Authority. The form must be sent before the visitor’s arrival and must contain details of visitors as well as for accompanying crew members. Travelers arriving on commercial airlines are not required to take this step.

Proof of booking COVID-19 certified establishment

All visitors must have proof of booking - in the form of a voucher - at a COVID-19 certified establishment. Once in Seychelles all passengers must provide proof of accommodation in an approved establishment for the entire period of stay and must show booking vouchers at Immigration upon entry.

Visitors should consult Seychelles' tourism website for the list of approved establishments and any additional advice.

No PCR test, no Seychelles!

All passengers must submit to the Public Health Authority proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test that is less than 72 hours old before boarding the flight to Seychelles. The submission form is available on the Department of Tourism and Department of Health websites and should be submitted to visitor@health.gov.sc.

Passengers must present proof of negative test results when checking-in for their flight to Seychelles. Airlines will not accept passengers without the test result. Any passengers who arrive in Seychelles without proof of a negative COVID 19 PCR test will be sent back on the same aircraft.

Feeling sick......stay at home

The airline or aircraft is not allowed to board any passengers or crew who are showing symptoms of COVID-19. Exit screening must have been completed by all incoming passengers and crew. Entry screening will be done upon arrival starting with the completion of the health check form and temperature scanning. The passenger may be required to undergo additional tests and investigation.

Enjoy your stay — but at only two resorts

As from Aug. 1, visitors are permitted to stay in not more than two approved establishments for the first seven days of their vacation. In the event of any COVID cases, this will allow the Public Health Authority to be able to trace the visitors and also keep track of where they will be going to next.