Luxury brand Anantara to manage Maia Villas, its first resort in Seychelles

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles’ Maia Luxury Resort & Spa will as of September operate under new management as Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas, and the resort's general manager said Monday that there are "exciting" times ahead.

A communique last week said that “Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas will represent the luxury brand’s launch in the archipelago, complementing its existing collection of world-class Indian Ocean resorts in the Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.”

“The addition of the iconic Maia Luxury Resort & Spa to the Anantara portfolio will mark the brand’s debut in the beautiful Seychelles islands and will represent an elevated level of luxury for discerning travellers in this corner of paradise,” said Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive of Minor Hotels and Minor International, the parent company of Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas.

The resort located at Anse Boileau in the west of the main island of Mahe will be the brand’s first property in the Seychelles – 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean -and the seventh in the region, joining the two resorts in Sri Lanka, one in Mauritius and three in the Maldives.

Based in Bangkok Thailand, Anantara is a luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, connecting them to genuine places, people and stories through personal experiences, and providing heartfelt hospitality in the world’s most exciting destinations. Its portfolio currently boasts over 40 stunning hotels and resorts located in Thailand, the Maldives, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Cambodia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zambia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Tunisia, Portugal and Spain.

News of the sale of the resort first surfaced on July 14, when Business Live reported that Tsogo Sun Hotels – based in South Africa - will sell its stake in United Resorts and Hotels, which has assets in Seychelles. According to the article “United Resorts and Hotels owns properties and land on a leasehold basis at Anse Louis, Mahe Island in Seychelles, including 30 luxury villas, known as Maia Luxury Resort and Spa.”

Anantara is expecting to bring additional facilities to the 30 villas resort. (Imagine Communications/flickr) Photo License: CC BY-ND 2.0

Located at the beautiful Anse Louis beach, Anantara is expecting to bring additional facilities to the 30 villas resort. “Anantara Spa will be home to three luxurious open-air treatment rooms dedicated to rejuvenation and restoration. Located in the resort’s lush fragranced gardens, the spa sanctuary offers tailor-made Balinese massages and a range of beauty and facial treatments from the award-winning Omorovicza product house. With yoga and qiyong already available to guests, a wide range of new activities will be offered with a dedicated wellness focus,” said the communique.

Lionel Ferrari, the current General Manager of the resort told SNA on Monday “The team and myself welcome the group Minor and we are excited to reopen under Anantara. We are all very happy about the change, very exciting time ahead."