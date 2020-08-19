Secondary school in Seychelles gets major upgrade thanks to funds from Indian government

The headteacher of English River said that the revamped infrastructures will provide a greater condition for learning. (Daniel Laurence, Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - English River secondary school students and teachers in Seychelles will start the third term in renovated classrooms funded under India’s grant assistance.

The $125,000 project covered construction of boundary walls, external painting, and improved windows, doors and floors.

The Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles, Dalbir Singh Suhag, said he is delighted to note that “the project has been completed within the scheduled period. There are 32 such projects in phase-1 of high impact community projects being implemented in Seychelles, all using Seychellois labour, material and resources.”

The second phase of the project implementation “will look at further renovations and repairs in the school and holistically provide for all the required robust infrastructure for years to come,” he added.

The project which is being undertaken by Weather Builders, a locally based company, is part of a 33 high-impact community development projects under direct Indian grant-in-aid of $2.5 million.

"India's developmental partnerships are marked by respect for partners, diversity, and care for the future and sustainable development of the country and does not come with conditions," said the Indian High Commissioner.

Another project completed is a feeder road to the community of Dan Lenn in the central district of Mont Buxton. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

For his part, the headteacher of English River, Steve Hoareau, said that the revamped infrastructures will provide a greater condition for learning.

"The ones before were in a dilapidated state, thus it was having a direct impact on the education of our students. Therefore we are very happy that our school has been chosen for this major work," he said.

The Indian High Commissioner also gifted 650 washable and re-usable cotton face masks to the school management to be distributed to all the students and the faculty and expressed that this small gesture will go a long way in the collective fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Another project under the grant assistance which has been completed and was handed over to the Seychelles government on Wednesday is a feeder road to the community of Dan Lenn in the central district of Mont Buxton.