Seychelles’ Central Bank Governor – Caroline Abel – wins African Bankers Award 2020

Caroline Abel, the governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS), is one of the winners of the African Banker Awards 2020.

Abel was given the award on Wednesday during the annual meeting, held online, of the African Development Bank. The awards are organised by African Banker magazine.

Abel said that she is humbled and honoured by this recognition. "The work is not done by the governor alone, but by a team of capable and dedicated individuals. Therefore, I would like to dedicate this award to the entire team at the Bank, who has been working tirelessly and making sacrifices to respond to the exigencies of the current crisis. Let this award encourage and inspire us all to continue working hard and uphold our credibility as we steer our economy through the storms,” the governor said in a statement that also thanked her family for their support.

Abel added that the award does not only highlight the achievements of her role but “also shines a spotlight on the work of CBS, which like other central banks has had to adapt to several challenges over the years, including the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

Abel’s nomination was made by the African Banker Awards Committee. Awards are presented in various categories, which the organisers said are aimed at honouring the achievements of individuals and institutions who have contributed significantly to the reform, modernisation and expansion of the banking and financial sector across the African continent.