7 charged in Seychelles for maritime drug trafficking

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles’ Supreme Court on Friday charged seven Seychellois nationals on seven drug-related offences in relation to the seizure of 180 kilogrammes of cannabis herbal materials.

Five of the seven men were arrested on July 29 on board a yacht - the Allegro – north east of Desrcohes Island during a joint operation between the Anti-Narcotics Bureau, the National Information Sharing and Coordination Centre (NISCC), Seychelles Air Force and Seychelles Coast Guard (SPDF).

Two men, including the owner of the vessel, were also arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Bureau (ANB) of the Seychelles Police Force.

The Supreme Court, presided by Justice Mohan Burhan, has imposed charges which include trafficking in a controlled drug, conspiracy to commit the offence of trafficking as well as aiding and abetting in the offence of trafficking.

Trafficking in a controlled drug carries a maximum sentence of 50 years imprisonment if convicted.

In his recent live presidential conference earlier this month, the island nation’s president, Danny Faure, said local authorities had received credible information that Seychellois were involved in maritime trafficking with Iranians, and some were being held as hostage over drug money.