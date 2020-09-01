New fees expected for superyachts calling to Seychelles’ Port Victoria

Luxury yachts moored at the Eden Island marina, a private reclaimed island and marina development situated off the coast of Mahe, the main inhabited island of the Seychelles. (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Port Authority (SPA) is working on a new ‘premium entry fee’ that will apply to superyachts calling to Port Victoria.

Vincent Didon, the director for business development at SPA, told SNA that the new charges aim to make sure that services being rendered are at par with the yacht owners’ expectations.

“The Premium Entry Fee shall consist of offering the superyacht a better package for their visits, facilitating their stay from arrival right through to departure,” said Didon.

Didon added that the exact fee will be decided after consultation is completed with the two main agents handling these leisure boats in Seychelles, namely Hunt Deltel Co. Ltd and Seal Super Yacht Seychelles.

Superyachts are privately owned, professionally crewed sailing or motor yachts. Normally, a luxury yacht over 24 metres (79 ft) is considered as a superyacht.

A review exercise is being undertaken by the authority on all its existing port-related tariffs and Didon said that some tariffs “are to be reviewed gradually whilst some will be encompassed by a complete revision of the existing charge regime.”

“It has long been of the view that the current applicable charges for superyachts are in need of revision. The services being offered to superyachts when calling to Port Victoria are already at a very high standard and fees were outmoded since its enactment,” said Didon.

On average, Seychelles -115 islands in the western Indian Ocean - registers 16 calls from these yachts per year. (Seychelles Ports Authority) Photo License: CC-BY

The superyacht season for the Indian Ocean region is of similar trend to that of the cruise ship season, normally lasting from October to May. On average, Seychelles -115 islands in the western Indian Ocean - registers 16 calls from these yachts per year; this represents 23 percent of the total number of yacht calls per year, according to the authority. On average these pleasure boats pay about $4,500 per vessel per call, earning the island nation an average of $73,000 per year.

“The trend of superyachts berthing to Port Victoria was indicating a positive outlook over the years. In fact, 2020 looked to be a very promising year until COVID came along,” said Didon. Officials didn’t say when the new fees would be implemented.

“Revenues generated will go towards the various port developments and port-related investments,” said Didon, adding that “as you may be aware, Mahe Quay will very soon under a major extension and rehabilitation project. – the loan repayment is a major commitment.”

The decision to introduce the new fee for superyachts was taken by Seychelles' cabinet of ministers last month.