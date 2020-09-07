New plan will tackle climate change effects on north coast of Seychelles' main island

A shoreline management plan is being finalised for the North East Point coastline to transform it into an area resilient to the effects of climate change and other man-made stressors. (Betymie Bonnelame, Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Dunes and beach berms will be rehabilitated and new vegetation will be planted on the shoreline of the northern part of Seychelles' main island, Mahé, to tackle the effects of climate change.

The plan applies to the coastal zone below the 10-metre flood line to the outer edge of the near-shore fringing reef system and between the southern and northern reach of the North East Point beach.

Stretching from the wetlands after the ‘Kreolfleurage Parfums’ up to the Rehabilitation Centre, the area is greatly affected by coastal flooding and seasonal and chronic erosion. The area undergoes some man-made stress - removal of sand from the beach, clearing of beach vegetation, and parking on dunes – adding to the devastating effects.

Work in the area is being carried out under the Ecosystem-Based Adaptation (EBA) project being implemented by the government of Seychelles, Global Environment Facility and the United Nations Development Programme’ Programme Coordination Unit.

EBA is often referred to as the ‘natural solution to climate change’. The project started in 2014 and is expected to end in October 2021.

