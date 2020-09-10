Seychelles’ St Michael’s parish to showcase Eucharistic Miracles exhibition of late Italian teen

An international exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles will be unveiled in Seychelles’ St. Michael’s parish at Anse Aux Pins, on September 13. The travelling exhibition is in honour of the late Italian teenager Carlo Acutis, who will be beatified in the Catholic Church in October.



Acutis researched, documented and put together the exhibition of the Eucharistic Miracles before passing away in 2006 from leukaemia at the age 15.



St. Micheal’s parish priest Lonnie Adrienne said in a press release that the idea for the island nation to host the exhibition was initiated nine months ago.



“When Father James Manjackel (from Germany) was here in Seychelles in January, he spoke of the 153 places in the world where Jesus had manifested to us in the Eucharist, to let us know that he is real and ever-present in the Consecrated Host,” said Adrienne.



Adrienne added that “young Carlo Acutis who will be beatified on the 10th of October 2020, before departing for the Father’s Kingdom at the age of 15, he had researched and put together these Eucharistic Miracles in an exhibition which we would like to share with you, the people of Seychelles.”



Seychelles -- 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean -- is the second country in the region, after Mauritius, to host the travelling exhibition, which has been through dozens of countries on five different continents.

Jane Stravens, a member of the organising committee for the exhibition, said on Sunday that the launching on September 13, will be done during the 9 a.m. mass.