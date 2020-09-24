Seychelles' election by the numbers: 3 presidential, 75 National Assembly candidates

(Seychelles News Agency) - The presidential and legislative elections in Seychelles will take place October 22-24. Three candidates will contest the presidential elections and 75 candidates are vying for 26 seats in the National Assembly.

SNA presents a summary of the candidates, their party and their districts. Each National Assembly district has at least two candidates, and two -- English River and Au Cap -- have four candidates.

Presidential Candidates

Wavel Ramkalawan – Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS)

Danny Faure – United Seychelles (US)

Alain St Ange – One Seychelles

(Seychelles News Agency/Wikipedia) Photo License: CC-BY

Candidates for the National Assembly

Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS)

Anse Aux Pins Clifford Andre Anse Boileau ARISSOL, Philip, Michael Anse Etoile ROMAIN, Georges, Yvon Anse Royale LARUE, Flory, Alice Au Cap SAMYNADIN, Huguette, Kelly Baie Lazare ADELAIDE, Francois, Benjamin Baie Ste Anne Praslin PORICE,Barbara, Doyace, Dill Beau Vallon HOAREAU, John, Michel Bel Air LOIZEAU, Norbert, Francis Bel Ombre ARISSOL, Sandy, John Cascade MONTHY, Philip, Constantin English River LABONTE, Andy, Michel Glacis ESPARON, Regina, Lucia Grand Anse Mahe WILLIAM, Winslow, Waven Grand Anse Praslin WOODCOCK, Wavel, Joseph Inner Islands MICOCK, Loncey, Louis Les Mamelles GEORGES, Victor, Derek, Errol, Bernard Mont Buxton HENRIE, Gervais Mont Fleuri ROUCOU, Michel, Michael Perseverance BASTIENNE, Desheila, Andrine Plaisance LABROSSE, Richard, Marc Pointe Larue BISTOQUET, Rosie, Anne Port Glaud HERMITTE, Godfra, Henry Roche Caiman LETOURDI, Therese, Jany St. Louis NAIDU, Sudharsan, Sathyanarayanan Takamaka MONDON, Michel, Terence, Hugues

(Linyon Demokratik Seselwa) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

One Seychelles

Anse Aux Pins ST. ANGE, Joella, Cherylle, Veronique Anse Boileau VIDOT, Lucia, Dorina, Merose Anse Etoile ERNESTA, Ralph, Joseph Anse Royale ALPHONSE, Randy, Keneth Au Cap ANTHONY, Andre, Hervey Baie Ste Anne Praslin PADAYACHI, Kumarakannan, B-Thabani Bel Air DENIS, Steve, Michel Cascade MELLY, Theophane,Pascal English River FINESSE, Delroy, Elvin Glacis DUGASSE, Dieter, Erroll Grand Anse Praslin ESTHER, Jean-Baptiste, Yvon Inner Islands ETIENNE, Elna, Marie-Noel Mont Buxton ALLY, Jean-Yves, Gionvanni, Nicolas Perseverance ST. ANGE, Jules, Bernard Plaisance CHADSTONE, Mike, Morris Pointe Larue MARIE, Maryline, Zita Roche Caiman VOLCERE, Ralph, Maxime, Gerald Takamaka MARIA, Mike, Alex

Lalyans Seselwa

Au Cap KILINDO, Neville, Archange English River WIRTZ, Weston Les Mamelles CADEAU, William, Jean-Baptiste

(Lalyans Seselwa) Photo License: All Rights Reserve

United Seychelles

Anse Aux Pins RAFORME, Veronica, Dothy Anse Boileau ALPHONSE, Roger France Anse Etoile CREA, Terence, Daniel Anse Royale LEMIEL, Sylvanne, Lydie Au Cap CHARLES, Michel Baie Lazare FREMINO, Johnny, Wilfred Baie Ste Anne GILL, Churchill, Patrick Beau Vallon ROSE, James, Steven Bel Air VOLCERE, Ronny, Davis Kenneth Bel Ombre LOUISE, Sheril, Bradline,Maria Cascade FELIX, Michael, Ron, Nicol English River HERMINIE, Wilbert, Ernest Glacis BONTE, France, Gonsalves Grand Anse Praslin GRANDCOURT, Louis, Alvin, Mohamed Inner Islands EMILE, Julie Jill Mont Buxton DAVID, Robert, Roy Francois Mont Fleuri CESAR, Lindy, Maria Perseverance CETOUPE, Flavie, Judith Plaisance EDMOND, Therese, Mary, Ivy Pointe Larue GABRIEL, Yven, Conrad Port Glaud VIDOT, Audrey, Maryona St. Louis JOSEPH, Rachel Joyceline Takamaka ERNESTA, Paul, Volbert

Independent Candidates