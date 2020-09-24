Seychelles' election by the numbers: 3 presidential, 75 National Assembly candidates
(Gerard Larose, Seychelles Tourism Board)
(Seychelles News Agency) - The presidential and legislative elections in Seychelles will take place October 22-24. Three candidates will contest the presidential elections and 75 candidates are vying for 26 seats in the National Assembly.
SNA presents a summary of the candidates, their party and their districts. Each National Assembly district has at least two candidates, and two -- English River and Au Cap -- have four candidates.
Presidential Candidates
Wavel Ramkalawan – Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS)
Danny Faure – United Seychelles (US)
Alain St Ange – One Seychelles
|(Seychelles News Agency/Wikipedia) Photo License: CC-BY
Candidates for the National Assembly
Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS)
|Anse Aux Pins
|Clifford Andre
|Anse Boileau
|ARISSOL, Philip, Michael
|Anse Etoile
|ROMAIN, Georges, Yvon
|Anse Royale
|LARUE, Flory, Alice
|Au Cap
|SAMYNADIN, Huguette, Kelly
|Baie Lazare
|ADELAIDE, Francois, Benjamin
|Baie Ste Anne Praslin
|PORICE,Barbara, Doyace, Dill
|Beau Vallon
|HOAREAU, John, Michel
|Bel Air
|LOIZEAU, Norbert, Francis
|Bel Ombre
|ARISSOL, Sandy, John
|Cascade
|MONTHY, Philip, Constantin
|English River
|LABONTE, Andy, Michel
|Glacis
|ESPARON, Regina, Lucia
|Grand Anse Mahe
|WILLIAM, Winslow, Waven
|Grand Anse Praslin
|WOODCOCK, Wavel, Joseph
|Inner Islands
|MICOCK, Loncey, Louis
|Les Mamelles
|GEORGES, Victor, Derek, Errol, Bernard
|Mont Buxton
|HENRIE, Gervais
|Mont Fleuri
|ROUCOU, Michel, Michael
|Perseverance
|BASTIENNE, Desheila, Andrine
|Plaisance
|LABROSSE, Richard, Marc
|Pointe Larue
|BISTOQUET, Rosie, Anne
|Port Glaud
|HERMITTE, Godfra, Henry
|Roche Caiman
|LETOURDI, Therese, Jany
|St. Louis
|NAIDU, Sudharsan, Sathyanarayanan
|Takamaka
|MONDON, Michel, Terence, Hugues
|(Linyon Demokratik Seselwa) Photo License: All Rights Reserved
One Seychelles
|Anse Aux Pins
|ST. ANGE, Joella, Cherylle, Veronique
|Anse Boileau
|VIDOT, Lucia, Dorina, Merose
|Anse Etoile
|ERNESTA, Ralph, Joseph
|Anse Royale
|ALPHONSE, Randy, Keneth
|Au Cap
|ANTHONY, Andre, Hervey
|Baie Ste Anne Praslin
|PADAYACHI, Kumarakannan, B-Thabani
|Bel Air
|DENIS, Steve, Michel
|Cascade
|MELLY, Theophane,Pascal
|English River
|FINESSE, Delroy, Elvin
|Glacis
|DUGASSE, Dieter, Erroll
|Grand Anse Praslin
|ESTHER, Jean-Baptiste, Yvon
|Inner Islands
|ETIENNE, Elna, Marie-Noel
|Mont Buxton
|ALLY, Jean-Yves, Gionvanni, Nicolas
|Perseverance
|ST. ANGE, Jules, Bernard
|Plaisance
|CHADSTONE, Mike, Morris
|Pointe Larue
|MARIE, Maryline, Zita
|Roche Caiman
|VOLCERE, Ralph, Maxime, Gerald
|Takamaka
|MARIA, Mike, Alex
|(Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY
Lalyans Seselwa
|Au Cap
|KILINDO, Neville, Archange
|English River
|WIRTZ, Weston
|Les Mamelles
|CADEAU, William, Jean-Baptiste
|
(Lalyans Seselwa) Photo License: All Rights Reserve
United Seychelles
|Anse Aux Pins
|RAFORME, Veronica, Dothy
|Anse Boileau
|ALPHONSE, Roger France
|Anse Etoile
|CREA, Terence, Daniel
|Anse Royale
|LEMIEL, Sylvanne, Lydie
|Au Cap
|CHARLES, Michel
|Baie Lazare
|FREMINO, Johnny, Wilfred
|Baie Ste Anne
|GILL, Churchill, Patrick
|Beau Vallon
|ROSE, James, Steven
|Bel Air
|VOLCERE, Ronny, Davis Kenneth
|Bel Ombre
|LOUISE, Sheril, Bradline,Maria
|Cascade
|FELIX, Michael, Ron, Nicol
|English River
|HERMINIE, Wilbert, Ernest
|Glacis
|BONTE, France, Gonsalves
|Grand Anse Praslin
|GRANDCOURT, Louis, Alvin, Mohamed
|Inner Islands
|EMILE, Julie Jill
|Mont Buxton
|DAVID, Robert, Roy Francois
|Mont Fleuri
|CESAR, Lindy, Maria
|Perseverance
|CETOUPE, Flavie, Judith
|Plaisance
|EDMOND, Therese, Mary, Ivy
|Pointe Larue
|GABRIEL, Yven, Conrad
|Port Glaud
|VIDOT, Audrey, Maryona
|St. Louis
|JOSEPH, Rachel Joyceline
|Takamaka
|ERNESTA, Paul, Volbert
|(Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY
Independent Candidates
|Beau Vallon
|ANDRE, Keith, Hubert, Garvin
|St. Louis
|JEAN, Holbert, John
|(Seychelles Nation/Joe Laurence) Photo License: CC-BY