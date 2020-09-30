Xi Jinping Delivers an Important Speech at the General Debate of the 75th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly

On September 22, 2020, President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the General Debate of the 75th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, expounding China's position and propositions on enhancing global cooperation on fighting COVID-19, promoting the world economic recovery and supporting the causes of the United Nations.

His speech showcased China's sense of responsibility as a major country to peace and development of mankind.

President Xi stressed, facing the virus, we should put people and life first. No case should be missed and no patient should be left untreated.

The spread of the virus must be contained; we should enhance solidarity and get through this together. We should give full play to the leading role of the World Health Organization and launch a joint international response to beat this pandemic; we should adopt comprehensive and long-term control measures. '

The major economies need to step up macro policy coordination. We should show concern for and accommodate the need of developing countries, especially African countries.

The international community needs to take timely and robust measures to ensure the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. All these will inject strong impetus into the global anti-pandemic cooperation.

President Xi shared his insights into the lessons the pandemic has taught the international community. He said that COVID-19 reminds us that we are living in an interconnected global village with a common stake. We should embrace the vision of a community with a shared future in which everyone is bound together.

We should reject attempts to build blocs to keep others out and oppose a zero-sum approach. We should rise above ideological disputes and do not fall into the trap of "clash of civilizations"; economic globalization is an indisputable reality and a historical trend.

No one can sever the ties between countries. We should pursue open and inclusive development, remain committed to building an open world economy and say no to unilateralism and protectionism; humankind should launch a green revolution and move faster to create a green way of development and life, preserve the environment and make Mother Earth a better place for all. We should achieve a green recovery of the world economy in the post-COVID era.

The global governance system calls for reform and improvement. We should stay true to multilateralism. Global governance should be based on the principle of extensive consultation, joint cooperation and shared benefits.

President Xi also announced a series of major measures to support the UN and promote world peace and development, which demonstrates China responsibly fulfilling its major-country role in upholding the values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom shared by all and building a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China