Air Seychelles to resume flights to Joburg, Mauritius, Tel Aviv on Nov. 1

The Seychelles' national carrier will have several weekly flights as from November 1. (Air Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Air Seychelles will resume limited passenger services to Johannesburg, Mauritius and Tel Aviv from November 1, the airline said on Wednesday.

The Seychelles' national carrier will have weekly flights to Johannesburg as from November 1 and increase to three flights a week starting from December 1.

Weekly flights will also be done to Mauritius from November 1, increasing to two flights a week starting from December 1.

The airline will operate a twice per week service to Tel Aviv as from November 1.

Travellers can view the schedule by visiting www.airseychelles.com to book their seats for travel from November 1 to March 31 next year.

Remco Althuis, chief executive of Air Seychelles, said, "As we start to re-establish our network with the gradual re-opening of borders, to ensure that we operate safely we will continue to implement all the required measures at each destination where we operate, by working closely with all stakeholders to safeguard the health of our guests and employees."

He added that "due to the dynamism of the COVID-19 pandemic, travellers are advised to remain updated with the latest information regarding the procedure to be followed prior to and upon arrival at their country of destination. For those staying in the Seychelles please visit seychelles.govtas.com to submit the mandatory health travel authorisation prior to entering the country."

Air Seychelles said that all flights will be subjected to the approval of the government including regulatory approval as well as that of the health authorities at each destination.

Meanwhile, the airline in collaboration with the High Commission of India in Seychelles will operate an additional flight from the island nation to Ahmedabad on Friday, October 2 following demand.

The flights to Mumbai remain suspended due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in India. Air Seychelles will continue to operate charter flights to Mumbai and Ahmedabad on demand.

The airline suspended flights to its regional network, namely Mumbai, Mauritius and Johannesburg, in late March following intensified travel advisories, national lockdowns and closures at ports of entry within the Indian Ocean, South Africa, India as well as in the Seychelles in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.