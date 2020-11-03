Majority of Seychelles' new cabinet of ministers sworn in to posts

The 13 Ministers in the new cabinet out of which 11 were sworn in to office on Tuesday. ( SBC Facebook )

(Seychelles News Agency) - Eleven out of 13 ministers forming Seychelles' new cabinet were sworn in to office at State House on Tuesday in the presence of newly elected President Wavel Ramkalawan.

The 13 new ministers were approved by the seventh National Assembly last week.

The 11 new ministers are Jean Francois Ferrari who is both the Designated Minister and the Minister for Fisheries; Naadir Hassan is the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Commerce; Peggy Vidot is the Minister of Health; Patricia Francourt is the Minister of Employment and Social Affairs; Errol Fonseka is the Minister of Internal Affairs; Justin Valentin is the Minister of Education; Flavien Joubert is the Minister of Agriculture, Climate Change, and Environment; Devika Vidot is the Minister of Industry, Entrepreneurship and Investment; Marie Celine Zialor is the Minister of Youth, Sports and Family; Anthony Derjaques is the Minister of Transport; and Rose Marie Hoareau is the Minister of Local Government and Community Development.

The Vice President Ahmed Afif who was sworn in last week, will hold the portfolio of Information.

Two ministers -- Billy Rangasamy, Minister for Land and Housing, and Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, are both in quarantine amid the COVID-19 prevention measures as they both recently arrived in Seychelles.

In his address, President Ramkalawan told the new cabinet that by taking these ministerial posts "it is a sign that you want to work for this country."

"As ministers, you will be giving examples. You will provide the atmosphere to encourage our people to enter into a working hard mindset, but you will be encouraging in order to uplift the standard of morality among our youth," said Ramkalawan.

He urged all ministers to give due importance to all Seychellois and to remove bureaucracy.

The head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, also thanked the former President Danny Faure for governing the country in dignity and loyalty and said that he is still an ambassador for Seychelles.

The Designated Minister, Ferrari, said that he is ready to take up any challenges that he will encounter and will also act as an advisor whenever the president requires his input.

He said that the fisheries sector is the gold mine of Seychelles and fish is the most important resources.

"We should no longer contain or limit the value of our fish in a can. We should be looking into other products or by-products that will add value to our fish," said Ferrari.

He added that "we can reap maximum benefit from the fisheries sector if we create other business opportunities that are linked to this sector. At present we do not have a repair centre for foreign vessels travelling our seas. We are encouraging the private sector to take heed and to venture in these available opportunities."

Fonseka, the new Minister of Internal Affairs, told SNA that "the opportunity to do things for my country has been dormant and given this new role, I am ready to share my expertise with my country."

"Internal affairs will be my stronghold. I look forward to the moment where we can make a difference. I believe the difference will be made by the people," he added.

Fonseka said that "we need to give value to our human resource. Clarity of purpose is very essential as it will provide each and everyone with their responsibilities. We would all be surprised by the outcome if people came together."