Even amidst travel downturn, World Travel Awards recognises Seychelles' sparkle

(Seychelles News Agency) - For the second consecutive year, Seychelles has been recognised for its efforts in promoting sustainable tourism from the World Travel Awards.

Seychelles was named the 'Indian Ocean's Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2020' when the awards were announced on Tuesday. Air Seychelles, the island nation's airline, also won several awards.

Established in 1993, the awards recognise the very best travel organisations in the world through a global vote by travel professionals.

The results of the 27th edition follow a year-long search for the world's top travel, tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

The founder of the Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Foundation (SSTF), Daniella Payet-Alis, told SNA that through her organisation, Seychelles has discussed challenges to attain sustainable tourism, as well as find ways to adopt best practices.

Her foundation aims at making the archipelago in the western Indian Ocean an international best practice example for sustainable tourism through an integrated collaborative approach between public, the private sector, academia and non-governmental organisations.

“In the past few years, we have been a bit more proactive and encouraging sustainable tourism. We have all been very conscious and aware that the future of Seychelles is green and eco-tourism. It goes in line with what we are doing in terms of climate change because we need to sustain our environment and livelihood,” said Payet-Alis.

For 2020, the national airline, Air Seychelles, grabbed the awards for the Indian Ocean's Leading Airline, Indian Ocean's Leading Airline -- Business Class, and Indian Ocean's Leading Cabin Crew.

The airline's chief executive, Remco Althuis, said, “It is a great honour for Air Seychelles to be recognised by the World Travel Awards."

He outlined that over the last two years, Air Seychelles has implemented several projects as part of its transformation plan, to further build its reputation in the Indian Ocean and in Africa.

Some of these projects included the modernisation of the airline's jet fleet which included the acquisition and delivery of Africa's first A320neo in the Seychelles, featuring an enhanced business and economy class cabin, as well as the unveiling of a stylish new uniform design for the cabin crew members.

"These fantastic achievements have enabled Air Seychelles to enhance its hospitality proposition by offering a fresh and modern look to its guests, thus making travel more enjoyable," said Althuis.

Other winners in Seychelles include Port Victoria with the Indian Ocean's Leading Cruise Port 2020, Seychelles Travel won the Indian Ocean's Leading Tour Operator 2020 title, and Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort and Spa grabbed the Indian Ocean's Leading Villa Resort 2020 award.

The founder of World Travel Awards, Graham Cooke said in a communique that “our winners represent the very best of the Indian Ocean's travel and tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them. They have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges.”