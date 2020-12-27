Opening in 2021, Mango House Seychelles to be Hilton's fourth property

The property -- Mango House Seychelles -- is enveloped in fruit trees along the edge of Anse Aux Poules Bleues in the south Mahe district of Baie Lazare. (Salifa Karapetyan, Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Hilton is expected to open a fourth tourism establishment in the island nation in early 2021 under its luxury collection brand LXR hotels & resorts.

The property -- Mango House Seychelles -- is enveloped in fruit trees along the edge of Anse Aux Poules Bleues in the south Mahe district of Baie Lazare. It will have 41 guest rooms and nine suites.

Originally built as a family dwelling by Italian photographer Gian Paolo Barbieri, Mango House Seychelles promises a sense of home in a private and remote location, the company said.

The chief executive of Seychelles Tourism Board (STB), Sherin Francis, said that the hotel will help support the tourism industry as it will target high-end clientele.

"It is a luxurious brand of Hilton. We expect that with the marketing push of Hilton, we would create a niche for this type of client. I feel these types of clients will still travel despite the pandemic," said Francis.

She added that "if you will ask me if it is wise to open a new hotel in this difficult economic times, I would say that it is not the right time. We have a large bed stock that we need to fill in. But for this hotel it is different. It is very small, but it is focusing on a specific type of market."

Mango House Seychelles will be the fourth tourism establishment under the Hilton brand after Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa, Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa, and DoubleTree by Hilton Seychelles -- Allamanda Resort & Spa.

The vice president for Hilton in the Middle East, Carlos Khneisser, said that "Mango House Seychelles will allow guests to delight in a myriad of unique and exciting culinary concepts, including a variety of locally inspired menus. Guests can look forward to enjoying a boutique luxury resort experience at this outstanding LXR property."

The five food and beverage venues will include a Japanese restaurant, Azido.

"It's a pleasure to introduce LXR to the Seychelles where our guests will experience the unique story of this incredible property come to life," said Feisal Jaffer, head of LXR Hotels & Resorts.

He added that "Mango House Seychelles will deliver handcrafted hospitality with the rich and fascinating Seychellois culture. The property will be a fabulous addition to our growing collection, and we look forward to extending LXR's exceptional service to both visitors and locals of these fabled islands."