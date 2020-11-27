Miss Seychelles contestant follows heart and intuition, charting an independent path of exploration

Amanda Rose who hails from the central district of Mont Buxton and has a passion for civil works. ( Miss Seychelles the National Pageant/ Facebook )

(Seychelles News Agency) - For the first time since 2017, a beauty pageant will be held in Seychelles, 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. The organisation Beauty Empowerment Seychelles is hosting a new contest, Miss Seychelles National Pageant.

With days to go before the new Miss Seychelles is crowned on December 7, SNA is profiling the 11 contestants vying for the title. Today we look at Amanda Rose, who hails from the central district of Mont Buxton and has a passion for civil works. The 25-year-old has a Technician Diploma in construction and would love in the future to attain a degree in Building Surveying and Property Management.

Rose is currently working in the procurement sector after attaining a certificate in Public Procurement which she obtained from the University of Seychelles in 2019.

In her younger days, Amanda spent many years as a member of different youth and church groups such as the Young Citizens’ club, the President Award Scheme and Children Pastoral and Adolescent Pastoral. This, according to Rose, has allowed her to grow into an independent youth woman with strong spirituality.



The contestant credits her parents' guidance which she said has given her "the liberty and opportunity to explore and decide for myself what I truly want to achieve in life.”

If ever crowned Miss Seychelles, Rose quotes what Steve Jobs once said as her message to the world: “No matter your age or gender, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition because they somehow already know what you truly want to become.”