A model who knows the rules of football vies for Miss Seychelles title

With days to go before the new Miss Seychelles is crowned on December 7, SNA is profiling the 11 contestants vying for the title. Today we look at Gabriella Gonthier.

A resident of the touristic district of Beau-Vallon, Gabriella Gonthier is an amiable and optimistic person who thrives on learning and experiencing new things. Gonthier, 22, describes her life as full of achievements.

Gonthier prides herself as a woman who has left her mark in the male-dominated field of football, as she has been recognized twice as a top scorer by the University of London in FIFA referee courses.

Being a beauty queen would not be something new as Gonthier was crowned Seychelles’ ‘Miss Regatta 2018’. An up and coming model, Gonthier last year represented the islands in the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Ghana.

“'We cannot become what we want by remaining what we are.' This saying has enabled me to always strive to inspire and illuminate everyone I meet,” explained the beauty queen, adding that this has led her to be the best version of herself.

Gonthier currently represents the youth on multiple platforms such as Seychelles Fisheries International Transparency Initiative (FiTI) Multi-Sectoral Group, Blue Economy Youth Group and Ladies Circle Seychelles.

“I am thankful to be given this opportunity to fulfil my childhood dream of competing in the Miss Seychelles – The National Pageant," said Gonthier, who is a firm believer that ‘’a true queen never loses – she either wins or she learns.’’