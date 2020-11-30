A beauty pageant contestant who loves Seychelles' sea and its World Heritage atoll

For the first time since 2017, a beauty pageant will be held in Seychelles, 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. The organization Beauty Empowerment Seychelles is hosting a new contest, Miss Seychelles National Pageant.

With days to go before the new Miss Seychelles is crowned on December 7, SNA is profiling the 11 contestants vying for the title. Today we look at Rebecca Felicita Filippin.

Holder of the ‘Miss Regatta 2016’ beauty pageant title, Rebecca Felicita Filippin was born in January 1995. Filippin currently lives down in the south of the main island of Mahe at Baie-Lazare. She is the daughter of a Seychellois mother and an Italian father and speaks four languages: Creole, English, French and German. Filippin is currently learning Italian.

From a young age, Filippin developed a love for the environment as she grew up surrounded by the sea. Filippin, whose father is an artist, had an art gallery close to a dive centre. She recalled how happy looking the divers were after a dive.