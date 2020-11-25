President of Seychelles' first overseas trip in office scheduled for Mauritius this weekend

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will undertake a three-day state visit to Mauritius, State House said on Wednesday.

The visit of Ramkalawan is at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

This will mark the first state visit to be undertaken by Ramkalawan since taking office on October 26. State House said the trip presents an opportunity to further strengthen the long standing and excellent bilateral ties that exist between the two island nations.

Ramkalawan will leave on November 29 and return on December 2.

He will be accompanied by the First Lady, Linda Ramkalawan; the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde; the Commander of Seychelles Coastguard, Colonel Simon Dine; the director for world affairs and countries, Patsy Moustache; and the senior officer of the Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Yves Leon.

In line with Public Health Authority guidelines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all the necessary health advice and precautionary measures are being observed to ensure the safe departure and return of the delegation.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and Mauritius established bilateral relations on June 17, 1988.

