Seychelles losing out on $35 milllion in uncollected revenues, Auditor General report finds

Seychelles is losing out on $35 million of uncollected revenues as of 2018, a new report from the Auditor-General shows.

The money which was not collected by the Seychelles Revenue Commission and other sums due to government by five other state bodies will very likely not be collected due to the passage of time, Gamini Herath told journalists Wednesday at the launch of the 2019 report.

“Some of which may now be rendered irrecoverable due to passage of time and lack of action taken. In my view, the entities concerned should take immediate recovery action to collect as many debts as possible and reduce the amounts in arrears,” explained the auditor.