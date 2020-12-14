Presidential visit: UAE to donate 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Seychelles

(Seychelles News Agency) - The United Arab Emirates will donate 50,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for the Seychellois people, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi told the President of Seychelles during an official trip to the UAE, State House said on Monday.

President Wavel Ramkalawan conveyed his appreciation for the continued support, particularly in the health sector, to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a meeting on Sunday.

The offer of a donation of the COVID-19 vaccine for Seychelles comes as the world's first mass vaccination campaigns begin to roll out against the virus in the United Kingdom and United States, where millions of people are expected to be vaccinated this week.

Ramkalawan, who is on a five-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also met with former President of Seychelles, James Michel, who congratulated him on his electoral victory and the subsequent successful transition.

State House said that "Michel vouched to continue working for Seychelles especially through his foundation in advancing efforts in the domain of the Blue Economy."

While in the UAE, the Seychelles' president is scheduled to meet with the president of AMSA Renal Care, Abdullah Ajmal, to further discuss the existing contract. AMSA is the main organisation that provides dialysis treatment to the Seychelles Hospital.

Ramkalawan is also expected to meet Seychellois nationals currently working in the UAE as well as other members of the Seychelles community living there.

He will take the opportunity to visit the Seychelles Embassy in UAE accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, where he will be having talks with the head of the Seychelles mission, Ambassador Jean-Claude Adrienne.

The head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, will return on Thursday, December 17.

During the absence of the President, the Vice-President, Ahmed Afif, will hold the portfolios falling under the President. He will also discharge any function that is required by the President under the Constitution.