$2 million savings: Price of renal dialysis in Seychelles lowered during president's trip to UAE

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles will save SCR46 million ($2 million) on the cost of renal dialysis treatment following discussions between President Wavel Ramkalawan and the head of AMSA renal care in the United Arab Emirates, said State House on Tuesday.

Ramkalawan met with Abdullah Ajmal, the president of AMSA, on Monday while on a five-day official visit to the UAE.

State House said that through discussions "President Ramkalawan successfully negotiated a reduction in the cost of treatment from $250 to $175 per session per patient."

AMSA is the main organisation that provides renal dialysis treatment in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean. Since 2015, the Dubai-based Indian company is managing the haemodialysis services at the Seychelles Health Care Agency.

As part of his working visit in the UAE, Ramkalawan, who was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, visited the Seychelles Embassy.

Although the government will be closing some embassies in other countries by December 31st for economic and financial reasons, Ramkalawan said there are no plans to close the embassy in the UAE given its strategic role in the relationship between Seychelles, the UAE and the wider region.

On Monday, Ramkalawan also met with Seychellois professionals currently working in the UAE as well as other members of the Seychelles community established there.

"Discussions centred on the general atmosphere in Seychelles at the moment, the new approach of government and the aspirations of the Seychellois professionals to potentially return to Seychelles and make a positive contribution to their country," said State House.

Ramkalawan also announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism will soon conduct a census of all Seychellois living abroad with comprehensive data on qualifications, abilities and their interest to invest in their country.

"This is in line with the new principle that all Seychellois should feel part of the country and have the possibility of making a contribution towards the development of their home country, Seychelles," added Ramkalawan.