Seychelles may tap into UAE's expertise on green energy, sustainable living

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles will explore areas of possible exchange with the United Arab Emirates in the area of sustainable living and green energy technology, State House said on Wednesday.

President Wavel Ramkalawan, who is currently on a five-day day working visit in the UAE, visited Masdar City, which is considered a pioneer in sustainability and a hub for research and development, spearheading innovations to realise greener, more sustainable urban living.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, has received various assistance from the UAE in the renewable energy area. The island nation aims to attain a target of producing 15 percent of electricity generation from renewable energy sources by 2030.

In March 2018, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development agreed to fund two renewable energy projects at a cost of $17.4 million.

The first project is a solar power field on the manmade island of Romainville that will be developed by Masdar and the other project is the installation of a transmission line on the main island of Mahe.

In 2013, Masdar also handed over a $28 million wind farm of eight 750 kilowatts turbines, manufacturing around 2.2 percent of Seychelles' total energy requirements, or enough power for around 2,000 homes.

Ramkalawan also visited the Abu Dhabi port and the Abu Dhabi international airport.

The Seychelles' president will return on Thursday.