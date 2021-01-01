2021 outlook: Healthy living, more family time part of Seychellois' new resolutions

(Seychelles News Agency) - A New Year means new resolutions. Eating healthier. Improved relationships with family and friends. And hopefully putting COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror.

Due to the prevention measure in place against the virus, Seychelles couldn't host a street party to usher in 2021.

But SNA still took to the streets anyway to talk to Seychellois about their resolutions for 2021.

"If there's one New Year's resolution that will help me the most in the long run, it's making a vow to save more money for other projects that I need to attain such as building my own house," said Bertrand Aglae of Beau Vallon, a northern Mahe district, the main island of the western Indian Ocean archipelago.

Aglae said that he will "need to commit more to the family and my kids. Next year will be tougher and as a family, we need to keep it together."

Franky Edmond told SNA that he wants to be part of something bigger in life to help society.

"Starting a new hobby is one thing but joining a group with common goals is another. This New Year, I would love to be part of something bigger -- perhaps join a group of volunteers that would help the community achieve something," he said.

Making a resolution does not always mean sticking to just one thing.

Marie-Line Maringo, 36, said, "I am going to spice up my New Year by setting a goal to try something new each month. One month could be about having a new look, perhaps changing my hairstyle or cooking something new. I want to make it a year of learning and new experience."

Diet and exercise are usually part of some people's resolutions.

There are so many diet programmes people can use and Patrick Esther, who is also a great fan of exercise, will be going for that and not only because his doctor said so.

"I will be organising my food pack with essential nutrients and plenty of greens. While they're not perfect for everyone, Keto diets have become majorly popular for those wishing to get rid of a few pounds," said Esther.

Moreover, Esther, who is residing at Cascade, said keeping in touch with family and everyone he cares about will also be on his list of resolution.

"If there's one thing 2020 has shown us, it's that there is no excuse not to stay in touch with those we love. Even if we are at a distance, l believe there are many ways to connect through technology. A brief text to say hi or a video call can bring loads of happiness into someone's heart that is close to you," said Esther.