2020 in Seychelles: An anniversary party year ruined by COVID's economic hammerpunch

The year 2020 was meant to be a milestone year for Seychelles. The island nation was to celebrate its 250th anniversary since the arrival of the first settlers in August 1770. A year-long slate of activities initiated in August 2019 was planned. But all those grand plans were shelved after the arrival of COVID-19.

With the global pandemic raging in the world, life on earth slowed down as people had to adapt to a new, more isolated normal. But despite this, island life continued, and SNA now shares with you six important national events that occurred in Seychelles – 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean – in 2020.

COVID - 19 in Seychelles

March 14. The sweeping global virus reached the island nation when two Seychellois nationals returning home from Italy tested positive for COVID-19. The first cases forced the island nation to go into full prevention mode and where people had to learn the new normal.

Physical distancing, frequent hand washing or sanitizing and wearing masks became the normality of everyday life. The new normal resulted in hand sanitisers being wiped out from the stores and emerging new businesses of creating washable masks for adults and kids.