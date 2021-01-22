State of the Nation: Seychelles’ President sees victory over COVID-19, more jobs

In his first State of the Nation address, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan said Friday he sees the island nation overcoming the setbacks of COVID-19, more jobs for Seychellois and signalled big changes could be coming for Air Seychelles.

The President addressed the National Assembly 89 days after he assumed the presidency on October 25.

Ramkalawan started his address by observing a minute of silence for the three Seychellois who died of COVID-19. The head of state also thanked all the health professionals fighting the pandemic.

“After we have started the vaccination campaign, today I want to say that this small Seychelles, small that we are, have reached number two in the world in giving vaccinations to our population. Today after Israel we are number two, and with the programme soon Seychelles will be first,” said the head of state.

The President said that with all that is happening and citizens doing their small bit, Seychelles will see victory against COVID-19.

The issue of an effective public service was a point raised by the head of state, adding that there is an ongoing exercise to transform the Department of Public Administration. Ramkalawan added that there will be a new policy for Gainful Occupation Permit (GOP) which will allow more employment opportunities for locals.

“We want to say Seychellois first. Seychellois first, because we do not want the automatic renewal of GOP. We want to firstly look at if there are no Seychellois in that workplace who can do the work,” said the head, adding that currently there are many job opportunities locally, adding that Seychellois should change their mindset on working.

Ramkalawan said that there were too many foreigners working in Seychelles and that the number has a direct impact on the economy as they are paid in forex which is taken from the country.