50,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India arrives in Seychelles

People in Seychelles age 60 and older will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the island nation received 50,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India on Friday.

The doses of the vaccine, known in India as Covishield, arrived in Seychelles onboard a special flight operated by an Indian Navy Aircraft, which flew into the 115-island archipelago straight from India.

Seychelles started rolling out its vaccination programme on January 10 with the Sinopharm vaccine, administering the first doses to leaders and essential workers with roll-out to general public planned for next week.

“What we had in the country was enough to vaccinate 25,000 people. What we have received will cover a further 25,000. The campaign for this batch of vaccine will be for people whom we have up until now not vaccinated, that is people above the age of 60. It will be a huge aid for us, as part of our campaign until we get other vaccines,” said the health minister, Peggy Vidot.

At the moment, no manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines has been able to develop a shot for children under 16, though efforts are ongoing.

The 50,000 doses of vaccines were handed over to the health minister and the foreign minister, Sylvestre Radegonde, by the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles, Dalbir Singh Suhag, in a short ceremony at Seychelles’ International Airport at Pointe Larue.