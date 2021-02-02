Seychelles' outgoing US ambassador ready to use his experience to help COVID-19 response

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' former ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) said he is ready to use his experience to help the island nation move forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ronny Jumeau, who announced his retirement in December, was among three Seychellois ambassadors who paid a farewell visit to President Wavel Ramkalawan on Tuesday. The other diplomats were Derick Ally and Marie-Antoinette Rose.

Jumeau told reporters that "the journey continues as I have much more to share with my country. In fact, the focal point of our discussion with the president was how we can use this wealth of experience to help the country during this difficult economic times with the COVID-19."

The former ambassador who joined the public service in 1968 and accredited to the U.S in September 2017 said that he became a public servant in 1968 and is now retiring with a memorable experience.

"I did the utmost best to push Seychelles at the forefront. The most important thing is how other countries are now seeing the island nation. It is all about the impression people have whenever you mention Seychelles," said Jumeau.

He added that the most rewarding and productive for Seychelles was that of being an ambassador at large for climate change, sustainable development, small islands developing states (SIDS) and the ocean from 2012-2020.

During his tenure, he did a lot of work on sustainable development and raised awareness on climate change.

Jumeau said he is at the disposal of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, if any advice is needed in these fields.

On his side, Ally, who was the High Commissioner of Seychelles in London, said that his four-year tenure has been very enriching and rewarding despite the pandemic hampering progress.

"However, I am very satisfied with what I have achieved. Now I am looking to the horizon to see if anything hooks my attention," said Ally.

He was accredited as a High Commissioner in 2017, succeeding Marie-Pierre Lloyd.

Rose, who was accredited in January 2017 as the High Commissioner of Seychelles in Pretoria, South Africa, said she is very happy to have been able to serve her country as an ambassador.

"The experience has been fruitful and the discussion with the Head of State was based on how we can make use of this long accumulated experience to further help our country," said Rose.